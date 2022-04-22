Rajasthan Beat Delhi, Lead Standings: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap, Orange Cap

IPL points table after Match 24 of IPL 2022.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals have defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Match 24 of IPL 2022 to take the lead in the IPL standings.
Rajasthan now have 10 points from 7 matches, as do Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but RR take the lead in the IPL points table due to their high run rate (0.432).
Delhi Capitals remain sixth in the table with his fourth defeat of the season.
Englishman Jos Buttler ensured the Orange Cap stays with him for a while longer, scoring his third century of the season, in the match against Delhi Capitals.
His stupendous knock of 116 off 67 deliveries and a 155-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (54) helped Rajasthan Royals post a massive 222/2 in 20 overs, the highest total thus far in this season. This was also the highest total ever posted by Rajasthan Royals in IPL.
The century now takes Jos' tally in the tournament to 491 runs from 7 matches, including his three centuries and two half centuries.
The next player on the list is KL Rahul with 265 runs in as many matches. Prithvi Shaw, with his 37 against Rajasthan, rounds up the top three with 254 runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal completed his four overs against Delhi Capitals at 1/28 but it was enough for him to retain the purple cap. Chahal has picked 18 wickets so far this season in the seven matches he's played.
Second on the list is Kuldeep Yadav who went wicketless against Rajasthan on Friday night, conceding 40 runs in the three overs he bowled. Chennai's Dwayne Bravo rounds off the top three with 12 wickets.