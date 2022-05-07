IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow Beat KKR

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after LSG beat KKR, Match 53.
(Photo: BCCI)
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in Saturday's IPL 2022 Match 53 at Mumbai's MCA Stadium.
LSG's opener and keeper Quinton de Kock scored a half-century, giving a head-start to his team. Later, Deepak Hooda scored 41 off just 27 balls and Marcus Stoinis scored 28 off 14 balls, helping LSG set a target of 177 runs for KKR.
Kolkata was struggling to chase the target from the beginning of their innings itself. Their all-rounder Andre Russell was the only player who looked in a decent form during the run-chase. However, once he was dismissed at 45 runs, KKR lost all hope of winning the game.
With this win Lucknow Super Giants are now at the top of the table with 16 points and NRR of 0.703.
The Orange Cap remains with Jos Buttler of RR who has scored 618 runs from 11 games after RR beat Punjab Kings in Saturday's afternoon game. He is followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul who remained run-less against KKR.
PBKS Shikhar Dhawan and DC's David Warner are placed third and fourth respectively.
Quinton de Kock, who scored a half-century against KKR, is now fifth on the list with 344 runs.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is still the holder of Purple Cap with 22 wickets so far in this season.
Kuldeep Yadav is in the second place in the race for Purple Cap with 18 wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada in the third place.
T Natarajan and PWH de Silva are positioned fourth and fifth in the table, receptively.
