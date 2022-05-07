IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow Beat KKR

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs in Saturday's IPL 2022 Match 53 at Mumbai's MCA Stadium.

LSG's opener and keeper Quinton de Kock scored a half-century, giving a head-start to his team. Later, Deepak Hooda scored 41 off just 27 balls and Marcus Stoinis scored 28 off 14 balls, helping LSG set a target of 177 runs for KKR.

Kolkata was struggling to chase the target from the beginning of their innings itself. Their all-rounder Andre Russell was the only player who looked in a decent form during the run-chase. However, once he was dismissed at 45 runs, KKR lost all hope of winning the game.

With this win Lucknow Super Giants are now at the top of the table with 16 points and NRR of 0.703.