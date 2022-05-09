IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After after KKR beat MI

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by 52 runs on Monday, match 56 of IPL 2022, at Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his 5-wicket haul for 10 runs against KKR.

After winning the toss MI chose to bowl first. KKR opener's Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Ajinkya Rahane (25) scored quickly in an opening partnership of 68 runs. Later, Nitish Rana too scored 43 off just 26 balls. However, KKR were not able to keep up their batting performance through out and set a target of 166 runs for Mumbai to chase.

However, Mumbai Indians did not shine with the bat opener Ishan Kishan (51) scored a half-century. KKR put in their best display on the field and restricted MI to just 113 runs in their run chase. Pat Cummins who made a comeback in the KKR team, took 3/22 against MI.

Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved to the seventh position on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches.