IPL 2022 Points Table: RCB Move Up to Second After Win Against Lucknow

The Royal Challengers Bangalore put in a fine performance against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, winning by 18 runs at the DY Patil Stadium.

The win pushes the RCB side to second place on the IPL Points table while Lucknow are fourth. Gujarat Titans and RCB are the two teams with 10 points at the top with Rajasthan, Lucknow and SRH on 8 and making up the top 5.