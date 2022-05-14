IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder KKR bt Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders have won their must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs on Saturday night in Pune.

The win puts KKR now at 12 points from 13 matches in the IPL standings, with just one more game left for them this season - against Lucknow Super Giants on 18 May. If KKR win that match, they can then climb to 14 points for the season and have a chance of qualifying if currently third-placed Rajasthan Royals don't win either of their next two matches and Royal Challengers Bangalore don't win their one game left this season.

However, KKR will need to finish their next match with a big margin so they can hold a high Net Run Rate and qualify ahead of either team on that factor.