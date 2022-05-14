IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder KKR bt Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after KKR beat SRH.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kolkata Knight Riders have won their must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs on Saturday night in Pune.
The win puts KKR now at 12 points from 13 matches in the IPL standings, with just one more game left for them this season - against Lucknow Super Giants on 18 May. If KKR win that match, they can then climb to 14 points for the season and have a chance of qualifying if currently third-placed Rajasthan Royals don't win either of their next two matches and Royal Challengers Bangalore don't win their one game left this season.
However, KKR will need to finish their next match with a big margin so they can hold a high Net Run Rate and qualify ahead of either team on that factor.
Interestingly though, the race isn't just between those four teams with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings both on 12 points from 12 games, with two more matches remaining. Sunrisers Hyderabad too have two more games left this season in the league stage, and all three teams also can reach a maximum of 14 points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan picked one wicket in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders but it takes his total tally to 18 wickets from 10 matches while Umran Malik too is now at 18 wickets with his three scalps in the KKR match.
The Purple Cap race now is being led by RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga with 23 wickets from 13 matches. Rajasthan's Yuzvendra Chahal also has the same tally but is edged to second. RR though have played one match less than RCB.
Jos Buttler remains the undisputed leader of the Orange Cap race as he continues to be the highest run-scorer of the season. Riding on his three centuries and three half centuries, he's amassed a total of 625 runs in 12 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is second on the table with 459 runs from 12 matches.
David Warner, despite having joined the season after completing his Australian national duties, occupies the fourth spot with 427 runs in 10 matches.
Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis round off the top five with 402 runs and 399 runs.
