IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After GT Make Playoffs

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2022 after beating Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 62 runs, in Pune, on Tuesday. Opener Shubman Gill was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 63 off 49 balls against LSG.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first. Gill's 63 not out, helped the Titans set a target of 145 runs for LSG to chase.

It wasn't a big target to chase but Lucknow who were struggling with the bat through out the innings, were all-out in just 13.5 overs.

With 18 points and the playoffs qualification done, Gujarat Titans sit on the top of the IPL 2022 points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants.