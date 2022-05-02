IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Dhoni's CSK Beat SRH

Meanwhile, despite the defeat, SRH remain in the top 4 with 5 wins and 10 points from 9 games. Kane Williamson and co were on a good run just before the CSK game and will hope to get back to winning ways soon enough.

In terms of the individual awards, the Orange Cap is with Jos Buttler who has scored 566 runs from 9 games and has KL Rahul on 451 runs in 10 innings behind him on second spot.

In terms of the Purple Cap, the honour continues to be with Yuzvendra Chahal with 19 wickets while Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav sits on second spot with 17 wickets to his name.