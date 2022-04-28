IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Delhi Beat KKR

Delhi Capitals move up to 6th spot on the Points table
Image: BCCI
The Delhi Capitals pulled off a great win against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by 4 wickets and making good progress on the IPL Points Table.
Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals have moved up to 6th on the points table with 4 wins and losses from 8 games while KKR are 9th.
The Delhi Capitals have won both their games this season against KKR with Kuldeep Yadav putting in a fine performance on both occasions, picking 4 wickets in each game.
Delhi won the game on Thursday with one over to spare.
IPL Points table
Meanwhile, in the individual records, not much changes at the top after this result.
With regards to the Orange Cap, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler continues to lead the way with 499 runs from 8 games with KL Rahul on second with 368 runs from 8 games as well.
Among the bowlers, the race for the Purple Cap will make Indian cricket fans quite happy. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way with 18 wickets from 8 games while Kuldeep Yadav has 17 wickets and is on second having played 8 games as well. Kuldeep didn’t bowl his full quota of overs against KKR on Wednesday.
Kuldeep and Chahal had been India’s most potent spin pair till recently and fell out of favour in the last year or so. But both have been in fine form in IPL 2022.
