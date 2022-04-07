IPL 2022: Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read.



"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said.



Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.



For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.



Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Wednesday.