IPL 2022: Mumbai, Still Looking For First Win, Elect to Field vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians have lost all their four matches so far this IPL 2022.
(Photo: BCCI)
It's Match 23 of IPL 2022 and Mumbai Indians are still in search of their first victory of the season, having played four matches already.
On Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Rohit Sharma's team are looking to break their streak against Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings, and have elected to bowl first.
Speaking at the toss, Rohit mentioned that his side has made one change in their playing XI, bringing Tymal Mills in place of Ramandeep Singh.
"We will bowl first. Looks like a similar pitch to the ones we have played, there will be help for the pacer, need to exploit. Just one change - Tymal Mills is back, replacing Ramandeep.Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it's important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team," the Mumbai skipper said.
On the other hand, the Mayank Agarwal's side is unchanged.
"We didn't think about the toss and were prepared to do both. No changes in the playing XI for us, we've been playing good cricket, we need to win the big moments," said the Punjab skipper.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
(With inputs from IANS)
