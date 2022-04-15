IPL 2022: Mumbai Face Gujarat on Saturday, Look to End Five-Match Losing Streak

Back at the same venue where they started their campaign, Mumbai can't afford to lose many more matches as their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, already looking slim, will become even more difficult.

Though their batters have come good in patches, their bowling has failed to make an impression as Jasprit Bumrah has struggled for support from other pacers and the team has failed to stitch together a winning combination. They have not had good starts as openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have not clicked together as skipper Rohit Sharma has not been his prolific self and is due for a big one soon.

Youngster Tilak Varma has impressed so far with 157 runs from five innings and Suryakumar Yadav, who missed the first couple of matches, has scored 163 runs in three innings, but these are individual efforts and the team as a unit seems to be missing something.

Despite these struggles, Mumbai Indians' senior batter Suryakumar Yadav on Friday said if they stick together and work hard, the results are bound to come.