IPL 2022: Moeen Ali Scores 93 as Chennai Super Kings Post 150/6 Against RR

Batting first, CSK got off to a great start as Devon Conway and Moeen Ali were at it after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 2 by Trent Boult, caught behind by Sanju Samson. While Conway fed Moeen the strike, the Englishman was firing on all cylinders and marching along towards a big one.

Moeen absolutely cut loose at the end of the powerplay, scoring 26 runs from one over of Boult, hitting 1 six and five fours. That brutal assault saw him bring up his half-century off 19 deliveries as CSK finished the powerplay at 75/1. Conway had the best seat in the house. R Ashwin, who conceded 16 in his first over, bounced back after that with the wicket of Conway, trapped LBW for 14.

Obed McCoy then sent back N Jagadeesan for 1 and Ambati Rayudu was packed off for 3 off Yuzvendra Chahal, all of which resulted in Moeen Ali slowing down at the other end. The left-hander though had MS Dhoni walking in.