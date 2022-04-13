IPL 2022: Mayank and Dhawan Smash Fifties, Punjab Kings Post 198/5 vs Mumbai

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first and Punjab openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank made the most of their chance, posting 90/0 in the first 9 overs.

Murugan Ashwin though got Mumbai their first breakthrough, sending back Mayank on 52. The first wicket partnership added 97 runs off the first 57 deliveries.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his onslaught on the Mumbai bowlers as he went onto complete his half century, off 37 deliveries. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone fell in consecutive overs as Punjab were 132/3.

A late charge by wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma had him score 30 off 15 balls as Punjab posted 198/5.

Basil Thampi (2/47), Jasprit Bumrah (1/28), Murugan Ashwin (1/34), Jaydev Unadkat (1/44) were the wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.