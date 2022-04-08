IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's 64 Drives Punjab Kings to 189/9 Against Gujarat

Batting first, Punjab had a bad start with Mayank Agarwal falling cheaply again, for 5, with Hardik Pandya getting his wicket in the second over. In came Punjab debutant Jonny Bairstow, and after striking a couple of boundaries, he too walked back to the hut when the pace and bounce of Lockie Ferguson was too much for him, and he was caught behind for 8.

Shikhar Dhawan at the other end wasn’t finding it very easy other but nonetheless kept on the hunt for the big hits. Hardik, Mohammed Shami and Ferguson had started well, restricting Punjab to 43/2 at the end of the powerplay. Dhawan meanwhile had been joined by Liam Livingstone, who played a sublime knock in the last game for Punjab.

Livingstone picked off from where he had left it the other day against the CSK side, and helped the Punjab scoring rate to get a move on. In the 10th over, Livingstone really went through the gears against Darshan Nalkande, one of the Gujarat debutants, hammering him for 14 runs.

Right after, Rashid Khan got into the act and dismissed Dhawan for 35, caught behind by Matthew Wade. Livingstone was the danger man for Gujarat at this point, and he was going great guns, helped on by a handy 11-ball 23 from Jitesh Sharma, who was dismissed by Nalkande.