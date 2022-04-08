IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone's 64 Drives Punjab Kings to 189/9 Against Gujarat

Liam Livingstone scored a half-century against Gujarat Titans
Image: BCCI
Liam Livingstone scored a 21-ball half-century and finished with 64 of 27 deliveries as the Punjab Kings, driven by his innings and a couple of handy cameos scored 189/9 at the Brabourne Stadium against Gujarat Titans.
For Gujarat, Rashid Khan picked three wickets while debutant Darshan Nalkande picked 2.
Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in the tournament before this game.
Punjab handed Jonny Bairstow his debut for the franchise and Bhanuka Rajapaksa misses out. There are two debutants in the Gujarat camp as well - Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande.
Batting first, Punjab had a bad start with Mayank Agarwal falling cheaply again, for 5, with Hardik Pandya getting his wicket in the second over. In came Punjab debutant Jonny Bairstow, and after striking a couple of boundaries, he too walked back to the hut when the pace and bounce of Lockie Ferguson was too much for him, and he was caught behind for 8.
Shikhar Dhawan at the other end wasn’t finding it very easy other but nonetheless kept on the hunt for the big hits. Hardik, Mohammed Shami and Ferguson had started well, restricting Punjab to 43/2 at the end of the powerplay. Dhawan meanwhile had been joined by Liam Livingstone, who played a sublime knock in the last game for Punjab.
Livingstone picked off from where he had left it the other day against the CSK side, and helped the Punjab scoring rate to get a move on. In the 10th over, Livingstone really went through the gears against Darshan Nalkande, one of the Gujarat debutants, hammering him for 14 runs.
Right after, Rashid Khan got into the act and dismissed Dhawan for 35, caught behind by Matthew Wade. Livingstone was the danger man for Gujarat at this point, and he was going great guns, helped on by a handy 11-ball 23 from Jitesh Sharma, who was dismissed by Nalkande.
The debutant also knocked over Odean Smith for a first ball duck, but Shahrukh Khan negotiated the hat-trick ball. Shahrukh and Livingstone took 18 runs of Shami’s next over before Hardik turned to Rashid Khan, who struck immediately. In the space of a few deliveries Rashid knocked over Liam Livingstone for 64 of 27 balls and then Shahrukh Khan 15 of 8 deliveries, swinging the momentum Gujarat’s way in the final phase of the innings.
Kagiso Rabada was run out for 1 soon after and Vaibhav Arora added 2 before Shami knocked him over. Rahul Chahar added a boundary off Ferguson and Arshdeep got one too in the penultimate over. In the final over bowled by Hardik, Chahar started off with a six over square leg and then added a boundary, in what became a 16-run over for Punjab. The final wicket added 27 runs as Punjab ended with 189/9.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)