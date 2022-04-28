IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav Picks 4 as Delhi Capitals Win by 4 Wickets Against KKR

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates one of his 4 wickets against KKR
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav bagged 4 wickets and Mustafizur Rehman bagged 3 for Delhi Capitals before the batters got all hands on deck to seal the win against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi won by 4 wickets and move to 6th on the IPL Points table.
This was the second time in the IPL this year that Kuldeep has taken 4 wickets against KKR, his old employers. For KKR, Nitish Rana scored a half-century and Umesh Yadav picked 3 wickets.
IPL Points Table
Batting first, KKR, who need to get on to a winning streak, had a horror start as the openers and the top order were back in the hut quite quickly. The returning Aaron Finch was the first to depart after a wobbly start, as he was cleaned up by Chetan Sakariya for 3.
Back to his opening position like last season, Venkatesh Iyer too found it tough to get going even as captain Shreyas started off well. Venkatesh was the next to be back in the dugout, dismissed by Axar Patel for 6.
Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in fine form this season, struck twice in his first spell, removing Baba Indrajith for 6 and then the dangerous Sunil Narine for a golden duck.
KKR had a very slow start and were now reeling from the effects of the early wickets, and were 37/4 after 8 overs with Shreyas being joined by Nitish Rana.
Rana and Shreyas had to slow it down and steady the ship, batting with caution, running hard and looking for the boundaries when possible. The duo put on 48 from 34 deliveries eve as KKR continued to struggle to find the fence or clear it as DC’s bowlers were doing well to keep them on a leash, especially the spinners.
Shreyas was eyeing a half-century, when a bottom edge was brilliantly caught by Pant off Kuldeep Yadav. Shreyas went for 42, and before the over was Kuldeep sent Andre Russell packing, stumped for a duck, leaving KKR in trouble. After 15 overs, KKR were 89/6.
Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh put on a brilliant 62-run stand vs DC
Rana was joined by Rinku Singh and the duo picked off 12 from Sakariya’s next over, with two boundaries, as they looked to finish well. Rana then clobbered Lalit Yadav for a couple of sixes, in what was a good over for KKR. The two left-handers made Mustafizur’s third over count for 10, as the total started to look a little better than a few overs ago.
Rana welcomed back Shardul into the attack with a lofted extra cover drive that landed in the stands, and got him to his half-century as well. Shardul almost finished the over well after that but for a half-volley which Rinku smashed to the fence and made it a 17-run over.
KKR had fought back brilliantly with half-century stand in the final phase of the innings. The duo ended with a stand of 62 runs before Rinku was dismissed for 23 off 16 in the final over. Mustafizur, who dismissed Rinku, also got the wicket of Rana for 57 a couple of deliveries later, the packed off Tim Southee for a golden duck and was on a hat-trick with one delivery to go. The left arm pacer finished with a dot and had figures of 3/18. KKR got 146/9 after a late charge helped them recover.
In response, the Delhi Capitals had a horror start, losing Prithvi Shaw for a golden duck off the first ball of the innings, caught and bowled brilliantly by Umesh Yadav. Australians Mitch Marsh and David Warner were in the middle, with the new man having just recovered from a bout of COVID-19.
Marsh and Warner looked to attack, adding 17 quick runs before debutant Harshit Rana had him caught by Venkatesh Iyer. Delhi were wobbling and Lalit Yadav joined Warner.
The Australian opener tried to get some momentum going from his end while Lalit was more than happy to feed him the strike. At the end of the powerplay, DC were 47/2, with the batters settling in well.
Kuldeep Yadav picked 4 wickets against KKR
Warner eventually got going and hit 8 fours during his stay off 26 deliveries, getting 42 runs, in a partnership of 65 before Umesh Yadav castled him. A couple of runs later, Narine struck too, trapping Lalit LBW for 22 off 29 deliveries, applying the brakes on Delhi’s chase.
From the other end, Umesh, who was bowling out in the 12th, packed off Rishabh Pant for 2, caught by Indrajith, to cause further trouble for DC and swing the game’s momentum in KKR’s way. Umesh finished with figures of 3/24 as DC had half their side back in the hut.
Axar Patel and Rovman Powell counter-attacked briefly, scoring a few big hits off Russell, before Shreyas Iyer’s superb throw ran out the left-hander for 24 off 17 at the end of the 15. In the final 5 overs, DC needed 34 more to win.
KKR turned to Venkatesh Iyer in the 16th and Powell took charge, greeting him with a six in what was a 14-run over, swinging the contest in DC’s favour. Powell then slapped Southee for six in the next over which got DC 12 more. The West Indian finished off the contest with a six of Shreyas Iyer in the 19th over and remained unbeaten on 33 while Shardul was not out on 8. Delhi won by 4 wickets as KKR lost their fifth game in a row.