IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Shine as DC Restrict KKR to 146/9

Batting first, KKR, who need to get on to a winning streak, had a horror start as the openers and the top order were back in the hut quite quickly. The returning Aaron Finch was the first to depart after a wobbly start, as he was cleaned up by Chetan Sakariya for 3.

Back to his opening position like last season, Venkatesh Iyer too found it tough to get going even as captain Shreyas started off well. Venkatesh was the next to be back in the dugout, dismissed by Axar Patel for 6.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in fine form this season, struck twice in his first spell, removing Baba Indrajith for 6 and then the dangerous Sunil Narine for a golden duck.

KKR had a very slow start and were now reeling from the effects of the early wickets, and were 37/4 after 8 overs with Shreyas being joined by Nitish Rana.