IPL 2022: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Lucknow to Bowl First vs Jadeja's CSK

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first vs CSK.
(Photo: BCCI)
Game 7 of IPL 2022 is now underway with KL Rahul winning the toss and electing to put Chennai Super Kings in to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Both teams are looking for their first victory of the season after Chennai lost the season-opener to KKR on Saturday and Lucknow were defeated by Gujarat Titans on Monday.
Lucknow have made one change to their squad, bringing in Andrew Tye for Mohsin Khan as skipper KL Rahul said they wanted to avoid the dew affecting them.
"I know we need to play good cricket as well but we saw in our other game that the ball gets wet in the second innings -- that's the only reason, also it's a fresh wicket, grass on it, wanting to take early wickets. Really enjoyed the last game. Boys showed a good fight. To fight till 19.3, we showed real character and we'll take confidence. That game is gone, and now try to do our skills right," said Rahul.
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said they too would have bowled first.
"We would've bowled too, but now we bat first and put a good score hopefully. We are blessed with good support." He said England all-rounder Moeen Ali comes in place of Andrew Milne who has a side strain. CSK made two more changes -- Dwaine Prestorious and Mukesh Choudhary replacing Conway and Mitchell Santner.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwaine Pretorious, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande