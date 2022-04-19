IPL 2022: KL Rahul Wins Toss; Lucknow Opt to Bowl First Against RCB

KL Rahul and Lucknow have asked RCB to bat first.
Image: BCCI
The Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.
Lucknow and Bangalore have gone in with unchanged teams.
“We are going to bowl first. At this stage all teams like to chase. It's good to keep my game on the toes. Same team for us,” KL Rahul said.
“It's been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. Same team for us as well,” Faf du Plessis said.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
