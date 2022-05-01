IPL 2022: KL Rahul Wins Toss; Lucknow Bat First Against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are unchanged with their playing XI while Lucknow have made one change.
KL Rahul during training before the game.

Image: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>KL Rahul during training before the game.</p></div>

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday in IPL 2022.

Young pacer Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham has been brought in instead for Lucknow, the captain announced at the toss. Delhi Capitals are unchanged with their playing XI.

“We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and back our bowlers. Mistakes do happen, we just had a honest chat that we could have been smarter. It happens under pressure, spoke about that and guys are honest to accept their mistakes. Avesh Khan misses out and Gowtham comes in. Didn't want to play Avesh back-to-back,” Rahul said.

“The wicket is looking on the slower wicket. We are always trying to improve. You got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team. He (Nortje) is coming off nicely,” Rishabh Pant said.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

