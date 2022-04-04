IPL 2022: KL Rahul & Deepak Hooda's Fifties Drive LSG to 169/7 Against SRH

Batting first, the Lucknow Super Giants had a horror start, losing early wickets and being tied down by the SRH bowlers. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis were both dismissed for 1 by Washington Sundar, in the second and fourth over of the innings while KL Rahul watched on in dismay.

Manish Pandey had a big chance to play an important hand but even he could not keep his captain company, as Romario Shepherd dismissed him for 11 of 10 balls. Lucknow finished the powerplay at 32/3 with Deepak Hooda joining Rahul and SRH dominating proceedings.

While Rahul kept steady at one end, intending to bat for as long as possible, Hooda was looking to attack at almost every chance. Hooda, for whom, this is a big season was out to make this count, as he improvised and found the boundary hits with regularity. At the midway stage, Hooda had outscored his captain by a fair distance as LSG started to pick up the pace with the score at 68/3. The 10th over costed SRH 20 runs as Rahul and Hooda took Umran Malik to the cleaners.

Neither were going overboard understandably, but were quick to pounce on scoring chances as Lucknow got to 100 in the 14th over, when Malik was costly again, going for 16 runs. SRH needed a wicket and T Natarajan was brought into the attack, but that didn’t stop Hooda from getting to his fifty of 31 balls.