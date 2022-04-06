IPL 2022: KKR Elect to Bowl vs Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins & Suryakumar Start

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders have elected to bowl first vs Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.
Speaking at the toss, Shreyas mentioned that Rasikh Salam is making his debut for Knight Riders and replaces Shivam Mavi, while Pat Cummins comes in place of Tim Southee.
"We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities," the KKR captain said.
"We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes," he added.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also made two changes as Surykumar Yadav came in place of Anmolpreet Singh while debudent Dewald Brevis replaced Tim David in the playing XI.
"We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last two games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch," said MI skipper Rohit.
IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav is making his season debut vs KKR.
"We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last two games. Couple of changes. Surykumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David," he added.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
