IPL 2022: Buttler Scores 67 as Mumbai Indians Restrict Rajasthan Royals to 158/6

Jos Buttler scored 67 against MI
Image: BCCI
Jos Buttler had tougher day at work than usual but scored 67 for the Rajasthan Royals as they posted 158/6 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
While Buttler got a half-century, young spinner Hrithik Shokeen picked two wickets, including that off the Englishman in an eventful over where he was smashed for 4 sixes too.
Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals did not get the kind of start they’ve been used to this season. Jos Buttler, who has been destroying bowling attacks for fun, was tied up and Devdutt Padikkal too could not break the shackles.
Led by Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s bowling did a fine job while the fielding restrictions were on. Hrithik Shokeen was the first to strike, when he had Padikkal caught by Kieron Pollard for 15 off as many deliveries.
Buttler was joined by skipper Sanju Samson, who also has been in good form, and seemed too settle in quickly, smashing a couple of sixes off Shokeen, as the Royals moved to 53/1 after 7 overs. That though was that for Samson, as the new man Kumar Kartikeya had him caught by Tim David at deep point for 16 off 7 deliveries.
MI’s bowlers continued to keep things tight after that as well with Buttler and Daryl Mitchell unable to up the scoring rate. Neither had their timing going, and had to work hard for their runs. Since the fall of Samson’s wicket, the Royals had hit only a couple of boundaries, as they huffed and puffed their way to 91/2 in the 14th over, when Kartikeya finished his spell with figures off 1/19.
The 15th started with Daniel Sams getting Mitchell caught for 17 off 20 balls by Rohit at cover. At the time, Buttler was batting on 38 from 44 deliveries with the Royals desperate for some momentum in the final phase of the innings. The over also broke the boundary drought when Sams’ bouncer went over everyone and into the fence.
Off the next over, which was quite eventful, Shokeen’s third, Buttler found his gears, and the young spinner was clobbered for four back-to-back sixes. Buttler got to his fifty with the second six in the over but Shokeen had the last laugh, and him caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long off. Buttler was gone for 67 as Shokeen bagged his second wicket.
Burmah rolled in a quick and economical over after which Riley Meredith packed off Riyan Parag for 3, before R Ashwin picked off a boundary and a six. Ashwin then took on Bumrah and got two boundaries, as RR moved beyond 150.
Ashwin was dismissed for 21 off 9 by Meredith in the final over before Shimron Hetmyer finished the innings with a single in a 3-run over. Hetmyer finished unbeaten on 5 as the Royals finished with 158/6.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)