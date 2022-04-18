IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Scores 103 as Royals Post Record 217/5 Against KKR

Having been asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a rollicking start with the in-form Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal scoring at good clip. The right and left-hand duo took the KKR bowlers to task in the powerplay, in what was a brilliant partnership at the top of the order.

Buttler was yet again in the mood to do some damage, and almost all the bowlers, apart from Sunil Narine, bore the brunt of his assault. Buttler cut, pulled and drove with power, finding the fence with great ease, and clearly it with as much panache.

Padikkal at the other end too was his usual stylish self, and both ran hard between the wickets too. The openers also ran 4 at one point, finishing the powerplay with the score at 60/0. Buttler however had most of the strike in the 97-run partnership, which ended in the 10th over. Narine, playing his 150th game, got the breakthrough when he cleaned up Padikkal for 24 off 18 balls, two deliveries after the batter smashed him for a six.

Sanju Samson joined Buttler, who by now had not only completed his fifty, but was racing along towards a second century this season. Buttler’s blistering attack meant the Royals were motoring along towards a huge score, and Samson too had joined in the party with a few big blows soon after he walked in.