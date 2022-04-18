IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Scores 103 as Royals Post Record 217/5 Against KKR

Jos Buttler scored his second century so far this season in IPL 2022.
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is in explosive form currently in the IPL, and the latest to come in the way was KKR’s bowling attack at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Buttler scored his second century of the tournament as the Royals finished with 217/5.
The Royals’ total is the highest score in IPL 2022 so far.
Having been asked to bat first, the Royals got off to a rollicking start with the in-form Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal scoring at good clip. The right and left-hand duo took the KKR bowlers to task in the powerplay, in what was a brilliant partnership at the top of the order.
Buttler was yet again in the mood to do some damage, and almost all the bowlers, apart from Sunil Narine, bore the brunt of his assault. Buttler cut, pulled and drove with power, finding the fence with great ease, and clearly it with as much panache.
Padikkal at the other end too was his usual stylish self, and both ran hard between the wickets too. The openers also ran 4 at one point, finishing the powerplay with the score at 60/0. Buttler however had most of the strike in the 97-run partnership, which ended in the 10th over. Narine, playing his 150th game, got the breakthrough when he cleaned up Padikkal for 24 off 18 balls, two deliveries after the batter smashed him for a six.
Sanju Samson joined Buttler, who by now had not only completed his fifty, but was racing along towards a second century this season. Buttler’s blistering attack meant the Royals were motoring along towards a huge score, and Samson too had joined in the party with a few big blows soon after he walked in.
Cummins, Umesh or even Varun Chakravarthy struggled to keep the duo of Buttler and Samson quiet and RR began the last five overs of the innings with the score at 163/1. KKR turned to Andre Russell, and he responded immediately with the wicket of Samson, who was caught in the deep on the leg side for 38 off 19 balls. Samson and Buttler put on a 67-run stand.
In the 17th over, Cummins offered up a full toss and Buttler clobbered it into the crowd back over the bowler’s head to complete his second century this season. Before the over ended, Cummins bounced back, as a hook from Buttler went straight to Chakaravarthy in the deep. Buttler scored 103 off 61 balls, hitting 9 fours and 5 sixes.
Right after, Narine struck again, as Riyan Parag was gone for 5 thanks to a bit of teamwork between Cummins and Shivam Mavi to complete the catch in the deep. Narine bowled a tight over and finished with figures of 21/2 in four overs as Karun Nair and Shimron Hetmyer hoped to finish well.
Mavi then bowled a five-run over in the 19th, also picking the wicket of Karun for 3, with Cummins taking the catch in the deep. The Royals’ early momentum seemed to have petered away, but Hetmyer smashed a couple of sixes and a boundary in the final over to post 217/5.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)