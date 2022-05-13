IPL 2022: Buttler & Livingstone Power Punjab to 209; Harshal Picks 4 for RCB

Liam Livingstone walks after scoring 70
Image: BCCI
Jonny Bairstow was brutal at the start of the innings and Liam Livingstone got going with his big hits too in the slog overs, as both scored brilliant fifties to power Punjab Kings to 209/9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga was superb finishing with figures of 2/15 while Harshal Patel bagged 4/34
Batting first, the Punjab Kings got off to a rapid start with Jonny Bairstow going hammer and tongs from the get go. Shikhar Dhawan at the other too wasn’t holding back as they brought up the 50-run mark in the 4th over. Bairstow had 34 off that from 13 deliveries and Dhawan decided to send Glenn Maxwell into the stands, before being cleaned up by the spinner for 21.
Bairstow took Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners with three sixes and a boundary in the over as Punjab ended the powerplay at 71/1. Right after Bhanuka Rajapaksa was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga for 1, as RCB started to apply the brakes a little.
The belligerent Bairstow got to his fifty and continued in his merry ways before Shahbaz Ahmed got the big wicket. Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal’s crucial partnership was cut shot for 16 as the Englishman was packed off for 66 off 29 deliveries, with Siraj taking the catch at short third.
Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates a wicket.
Mayank now had Liam Livingstone for company and was more than happy to feed him the strike. Livingstone on his part was keen to clear the boundary regularly. He attacked Shahbaz, who finished with figures of 1/40. Mayank (19) got a couple of boundaries off Harshal, who had the last laugh, as the batter was caught at backward point, trying to guide it uppishly. With 5 overs left, Punjab were on 152/4 and Livingstone was looking quite dangerous.
Josh Hazlewood too was expensive as Jitesh Sharma got into the act soon after walking in, keeping Punjab in line for more than 200. Hasaranga’s guile was too much for Jitesh though, as he was bowled for 9 and the Sri Lankan finished his spell with figures of 2/15, conceding 3 off the final over. Harpreet Brar added 7 to the cause before Harshal had him caught behind. Harshal would have had Rishi Dhawan’s wicket too, but Maxwell misjudged it and it went for a six off the last delivery of the over.
Right after Livingstone got to his fifty off Hazlewood, and then teed off, smashing him for two sixes and taking 24 off the over as Punjab crossed 200. Harshal came in to wrap up the innings, tied up Livingstone and had him caught by DK, who had to run backwards to catch the plank hit. Livingstone walked back for 70 and Harshal finished the innings with the wicket of Rishi Dhawan (7) as Punjab got 209/9.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)