How Shikhar Dhawan Changed His Batting Strategy After Debacle Against Delhi

The ultra-attacking approach in the previous game had been massively criticised as PBKS had folded up for 115, but on Monday, the put on an imposing 187 at the Wankhede.

Dhawan said he focused on the process after the debacle against DC, adding that staying calm early on proved decisive.

"The process, I always talk about it, I focus on it. About my fitness, my approach -- I keep working on those skills. Results will take care of itself. The wicket was stopping a bit (like the previous game against DC), I tried to go for the big shots, but I couldn't connect. But I kept my calm. Once I get set, I can get those boundaries; that's what I bank on. While batting first, it's about putting pressure on the bowlers and getting boundaries. We don't have to lose too many wickets, that was our conscious effort," said Dhawan.

He also spoke about his interaction with the PBKS camp following the loss to DC. "I have become a senior in the team (laughs), I give a lot of input to the players and my captain, on the field. The youngsters think a lot, sometimes they overthink, so I try to communicate with them. I talk about the law of attraction and how to achieve big in life," he said.