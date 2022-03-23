IPL 2022: How and Where to Book Match Tickets Online

IPL 2022 Ticket Booking
(Photo: BCCI)
The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from Saturday, 26 March 2022.
IPL 2022 will be a special one for the fans as they will allowed back in the stadiums after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic.
Fans of IPL who are interested in buying tickets for the tournament must note that the ticket booking process has commenced from Wednesday, 23 March 2022.
"Fans can buy tickets starting March 23rd from 12 PM onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on BookMyShow.com," reads the official press release of IPL.
Go to the official website of IPL: iplt20.com
Click on 'Buy Tickets' link at the top of the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage of BookMyShow
Choose the match you want the tickets for
Enter the number of tickets you want and other preferences
Enter you details and make the payment for the tickets
Save a copy of the ticket(s)
IPL fans must note that IPL 2022 matches will only be played at stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, with an audience occupancy rate of 25 percent as per COVID-19 protocols.
Check this space regularly for further updates about IPL 2022.
