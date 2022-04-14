IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Unbeaten 87 Guides Gujarat to 192/4 vs Rajasthan

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 87 vs Mumbai Indians.
(Photo: BCCI)
A brilliant half-century (87 not out off 52) by captain Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans post 192/4 against Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar ( 43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.
On the other hand, Kuldeep Sen (1/51), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32) and Riyan Parag (1/12) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.
Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 192/4 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 87 not out, Abhinav Manohar 43; Riyan Parag 1/12) vs Rajasthan Royals
