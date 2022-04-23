IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Returns as Gujarat Win Toss & Bat First Against KKR

Hardik Pandya has returned as captain of Gujarat Titans and after winning the toss, he elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

This is the first time that a skipper has decided to bat first in IPL 2022 after winning the toss after 34 matches.



After winning the toss, Pandya said with his return to the playing eleven that Vijay Shankar goes out. "It's absolutely fine (groin). The last game was a precautionary absence as we had five-days break after that, so I wanted to get a week's break. We have to preserve our energy and it is better to bat when it's hot and see how the surface is."