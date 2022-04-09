IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Praises Shubman Gill's Role in Victory Over Punjab

Asked how he has been coping batting and bowling after a long time, Pandya said, "Body is coping all right; I am getting tired obviously. As the games come, I'll be getting better."



Gill, on his part, said it was important for him to bat till the end to ensure victory. He said the key to such a chase is to keep the scoreboard ticking.



"It's important to keep the scoreboard ticking. The outfield is really rapid...It's just about execution," he said.



"It's just one of those days when I was hitting the ball well. Trust me, I am hitting it very hard from my own power! It might not feel like that, but I am doing my level best. (For) Me as an opener is important to bat through the innings," said Gill, who was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant knock.