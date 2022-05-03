IPL 2022: Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans Elect to Bat First vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans are playing Punjab Kings at the DY Stadium on Tuesday night.
(Photo: BCCI)
Match 48 of IPL 2022 is now underway with table-toppers Gujarat Titans taking on Punjab Kings, who are placed eighth in the IPL standings, coming into this match.
This is the 10th fixture of the season for both teams and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Mayank Agarwal says he would've elected to bowl first had he won the toss. Only, it's been eight tosses since he last called it right.
Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Pradeep Sangwan.
Punjab Kings 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Mayank Agarwal (capt.), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Rishi Dhawan, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Sandeep Sharma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)