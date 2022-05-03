IPL 2022: Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans Elect to Bat First vs Punjab Kings

Match 48 of IPL 2022 is now underway with table-toppers Gujarat Titans taking on Punjab Kings, who are placed eighth in the IPL standings, coming into this match.

This is the 10th fixture of the season for both teams and Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Mayank Agarwal says he would've elected to bowl first had he won the toss. Only, it's been eight tosses since he last called it right.