IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Joins Sanjeev Goenka's Lucknow Franchise as Mentor

The announcement of Gambhir for the Lucknow franchise is the second major one for the team after they brought in former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as head coach, making it official on Friday.

Flower had been previously working with Anil Kumble in the Punjab Kings franchise for two years.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India," said Flower in a statement.

Along with Andy Flower, it was reported that Punjab’s skipper in the last two seasons, KL Rahul is also expected to move to the Lucknow franchise.

The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had bid Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise. Goenka had previously also been part of the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise which had been part of the IPL for two years (2016-2017) when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had been banned for their roles in the spot fixing saga.