IPL 2022: Faf, Kohli & Dinesh Karthik Power RCB to 205/2 Against Punjab Kings

Batting first, skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat were keen to start quickly and while the Indian batter looked the more aggressive, neither could really do much damage, as they found it tough to get the gaps initially.

After a powerplay which produced 41 runs for RCB, Rawat, who scored 21 of 20 deliveries, was the first to depart when Rahul Chahar cleaned him up, and the crowd cheered as Virat Kohli walked in.

Faf at the other end was taking his time to get going, but Kohli came out looking to attack right from the get-go, and broke the shackles when he smashed Harpreet Brar for six straight back over his head in the 10th over.

After 10 overs, RCB were 70/1, desperately in need of upping the ante in the second half of the innings to get a good score on the board. The batters switched gears, as Faf took the attack to the bowlers. Liam Livingstone’s first over went for 14 runs after which Odean Smith conceded 23, as Faf completed his half-century in the 13th over, having gone through gears very swiftly. Early in the innings in fact, Smith almost had Faf’s wicket when he was on 7 but Shahrukh Khan could not hold on to a tough chance at midwicket, which was proving to be quite costly.