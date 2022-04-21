Faf du Plessis, The Catalyst of Change at RCB, is Leading From The Front

Under Kohli's leadership, RCB were one of the most popular teams in the IPL. They had a star-studded playing line-up over the years and most of them used to win matches for RCB with their individual brilliance, but somehow they failed to win a title for them.

Now, the beauty of the team currently led by du Plessis is that they are not dependent on just one or two individuals for their win and the team is playing like a collective unit. Yes, there are stars like Kohli and Maxwell in the RCB line-up, but it's the lesser-known players who have punched above their weight, and du Plessis has played a vital role in getting the best out of them.

Often, it's said that a leader is as good as his team, but in cricket a good captain is the main decision maker and should know how to optimise his resources. The likes of Rohit Sharma (5 titles), MS Dhoni (4 titles) and Gautam Gambhir (2 titles) have already proved that with their leadership skills in the past.