Don't Know Who Will Help if Technology Doesn't, Says Hardik on Wade's Dismissal

"Wow, wow, wow, wow! It appeared the ball changed direction there, so I'm not sure what's happened. The unfortunate nature of it is that he has to disappear. He'll be frustrated and rightly so I feel. He's furious Matthew Wade, and you can see why," said former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison during the match.



It left Wade frustrated and shaking his head while going off the field, with Virat Kohli trying to console him. The top-order batter's frustration was visible in the dressing room, as he shouted, threw his helmet to the ground before repeatedly smashing his bat.



After the match ended, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya made his displeasure known against Wade's lbw dismissal. "I think it was slightly there (spike) in the ultra-edge. I don't know if from the big screen, it was not visible. Because you can't fault, if technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help," said the all-rounder in the post-match virtual press conference.



"Obviously, it is nothing personal from anybody but technology sometimes helps, sometimes does not. This time it did not help. But most of the time it has worked and kind of over-turned decisions where it has been most of the time the right decision has been taken," added Pandya.



Wade's angry outburst attracted a reprimand from the match referee as per the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Finishing the league stage as table-toppers, Gujarat will now move to Kolkata to play Qualifier 1 on 24 May.