IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik's Attack & Maxwell's 55 Takes RCB to 189/5 Against DC

Batting first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had a bad start, losing early wickets. Left-handed Anuj Rawat was the first to depart for a golden duck as Shardul Thakur struck. Soon after, Faf du Plessis followed suit with Khaleel Ahmed accounting for the RCB captain for 8 runs.

If that wasn’t enough, RCB lost Virat Kohli, two deliveries after the powerplay ended, when he was run out for 12 of 14 balls. Among the top 3 in RCB’s batting, they’d managed only three boundaries, as Delhi Capitals put the squeeze on them.

Glenn Maxwell took charge after that with Suyash Prabhudesai for company at the other end. The Australian’s attacking batting saw RCB add crucial runs under pressure as the middle phase of the innings approached.

The duo put on 35 runs in quick time with Maxwell playing the more aggressive role, steadying the ship a little for RCB. But just at the midway stage, RCB lost Prabhudesai for 6 with Axar Patel striking, and soon after Maxwell, who scored 55 off 34 balls, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm spinner has been in fantastic form in the IPL this season and even though he was a little expensive initially, he had bagged a big wicket.