IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Helps Set Up 16-Run Win for RCB Against Delhi Capitals

RCB celebrate a wicket against DC
Image.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.
Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik scored fifties for RCB while David Warner scored 66 as well for DC.
Josh Hazlewood picked 3 wickets and Virat Kohli took a brilliant catch to dismiss Pant.
After Dinesh Karthik’s blistering half-century, the Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a fine show in the field, with Josh Hazlewood picking three wickets and Mohammed Siraj bagging 2 more, as they saw off the Delhi Capitals by 16 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Glen Maxwell also scored a half century for RCB and David Warner smashed 66 for DC, but it was Virat Kohli’s catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant that took the cake.
Batting first, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had a bad start, losing early wickets. Left-handed Anuj Rawat was the first to depart for a golden duck as Shardul Thakur struck. Soon after, Faf du Plessis followed suit with Khaleel Ahmed accounting for the RCB captain for 8 runs.
If that wasn’t enough, RCB lost Virat Kohli, two deliveries after the powerplay ended, when he was run out for 12 of 14 balls. Among the top 3 in RCB’s batting, they’d managed only three boundaries, as Delhi Capitals put the squeeze on them.
Glenn Maxwell took charge after that with Suyash Prabhudesai for company at the other end. The Australian’s attacking batting saw RCB add crucial runs under pressure as the middle phase of the innings approached.
The duo put on 35 runs in quick time with Maxwell playing the more aggressive role, steadying the ship a little for RCB. But just at the midway stage, RCB lost Prabhudesai for 6 with Axar Patel striking, and soon after Maxwell, who scored 55 off 34 balls, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.
The left-arm spinner has been in fantastic form in the IPL this season and even though he was a little expensive initially, he had bagged a big wicket.
Dinesh Karthik scored a half-century against DC
After the mayhem of the first phase of the innings, it was Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik who had to restart things for RCB. Karthik, understandably, played the more aggressive role as Ahmed was more than happy to feed him the strike.
DK started to go through the gears in the 17th over, smashing Khaleel for a six over cow-corner in a 12-run over. The next over was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman and DK launched into the Bangladesh pacer, smashing him all over the park for 28 runs in an over which saw four boundaries and two sixes, add much needed impetus to RCB’s innings. The last delivery which went for a boundary, also saw DK bring up his fifty of 26 deliveries.
DC and Shardul almost had DK dismissed in the 19th over but an inside edge and a DRS call on the lbw saved the wicket-keeper batter, who went on to make it a 12-run over. Kuldeep took on the final over and started with a dot before DK and Shahbaz made it a good over for RCB with a few big hits to make it a 17-run over. Shahbaz finished unbeaten on 32 while DK’s 66 not out drove them to 189/5. Shahbaz and DK put on a 97-run stand.
In the chase, Delhi Capitals started off in the only way they know – quick. Prithvi Shaw came out with his usual approach and attacked the bowlers from the get go, while David Warner was going at good clip at the other end as well.
Shaw and Warner’s blistering start put the pressure on RCB as they reached the fifty-run mark before the fifth over ended. However, in that over, RCB also got a breakthrough, Mohammed Siraj removing Shaw for 16.
Warner was joined by an out of sorts Mitchell Marsh, and the Australian pair had to keep the momentum going. Understandably, Warner hogged most of the strike and dominated the bowling, putting Delhi in pole position.
Rishabh Pant on the attack
Warner cut, drove and pulled with panache, getting to his fifty in the 9th over with a single. Marsh at the other end was unable to get his timing going and the pressure was building on Warner.
The left hander hammered a six and four off Harshal Patel and looked set for a big one before Wanindu Hasaranga trapped him LBW for 66 off 38 deliveries. Warner had hit four boundaries and five sixes during his stay.
From here on in, RCB started to fight back. Rishabh Pant and Marsh put on 18 before a drive from the captain took the bowler’s hand, Hasaranga, just about, and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end, running out the Australian.
And off the next over, the 15th, Josh Hazlewood started with the wicket of Rovman Powell for a golden duck, caught behind. Hazlewood completed the over with the wicket of Lalit Yadav for 1 as DC now had half their batting back in the hut.
That’s when Pant started to cut loose and had Shardul for company, who was also more than happy to take the ariel route. After the two wickets, Hasaranga’s final over went for 19 with both batters getting into the act for DC.
But Pant’s attack would not last too long as Kohli plucked one out of thin air at cover off Siraj to send the Delhi skipper packing for 34. A couple of big blows after Pant’s dismissal, Shardul was also gone, caught by DK off Hazlewood, who finished his spell with 3 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel added 10 to the cause in the final over, as DC fell 16 short.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)