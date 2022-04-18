IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Mitchell Marsh in training
Image: Delhi Capitals
The Delhi Capitals’ Australian player Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and 4 others from the contingent are in isolation after being identified as close contacts.
The rest of the players have all returned negative test results. According to PTI, the team doctor Abhijit Salvi has also tested positive.
This is the second instance of positive COVID cases in the Delhi franchise with physio Patrick Farhart testing positive on Friday. The board shared the information in a press release on Sunday and no further details were shared.
DC played their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, a day after Farhart and a masseur tested positive for the virus. The Capitals players were advised to stay away from hugging or shaking hands with RCB players.
All players have been under quarantine in their rooms with door-to-door COVID-19 tests scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how things pan out, the BCCI will take a call on Wednesday's fixture between Delhi and Punjab Kings in Pune.
(With Inputs from Sportstar)
