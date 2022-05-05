IPL 2022: David Warner & Rovman Powell Lead Charge; DC Post 207/3 Against SRH

David Warner and Rovman Powell put on a brilliant stand against SRH
Image: BCCI
David Warner and Rovman Powell put on a show at the Brabourne Stadium, putting together a century stand for the fourth wicket, powering Delhi Capitals to 207/3 against SRH. Warner missed out on a century by 8 runs and remained unbeaten with the best seat in the house as Powell clobbered Umran Malik for 18 in the final over.
Delhi Capitals smashed 12 sixes in all in that innings.
Batting first, the Delhi Capitals were eyeing a good start with David Warner up against SRH. However, they lost Mandeep Singh in the first over with 0 on the board, caught by Nicholas Pooran off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Australian Mitchell Marsh added 10 to the cause and was packed off by Sean Abbott, before Rishabh Pant and Warner joined hands. The duo steadied the ship and took DC to 50/2 in six overs. Right after the powerplay, the duo started to cut loose Aiden Markram and Shreyas Gopal were taken to the cleaners with the batters dealing in boundaries. Gopal though had the last laugh against Pant, going through his defenses and knocking him over for 26.
Pant and Warner put on 48 runs together before the big hitting Rovman Powell walked in and kept feeding the Australian opener the strike. Warner clubbed Malik away to the fence to get to his half century in the 12th, and was looking to go through gears in the second half of the innings.
Warner was in full flow against his old team, crunching the bowlers through the off side and not thinking twice about going over the top down the ground, or over short-fine leg as DC reached 135/3 with 6 overs to go.
Malik bounced back with a 2-run over where Williamson dropped Powell as well, after which the batter smashed Bhuvi for a six in a 10-run over. Powell gave Abbott some special treatment too, hitting him for consecutive sixes, setting up the platform for a 200-run finish. Warner at the other end too was finding the boundaries regularly, and had a century in sight.
Warner wasn’t about to let this chance go, bringing out the reverse hit and a flurry of boundaries against Bhuvi in the 19th, the third of which also brought up the century for the partnership. Powell then brought up his fifty with a monster hit off Malik, and then finished off with three more boundaries as DC got to 207/3. Warner was unbeaten on 92 off 58 and Powell was 67 not out from 35 balls.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)