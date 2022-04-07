IPL 2022: David Warner Returns for Delhi; DC Bat First After KL Rahul Won Toss

“We'll bowl first. Can't really think of a reason why but it's a fresh wicket. We'd want to bowl well upfront and restrict them. One change - Manish misses out and Gowtham comes in. Still early in the competition. Chat is about forgetting what happened, whether we win or lose, and putting our 100 percent going forward. Another opportunity to go out there and perform well as a team,” KL Rahul said.

“We'd have bowled first as well, because we haven't played here before. Three changes for us - Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us,” Rishabh Pant said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje