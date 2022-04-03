IPL 2022: Chris Jordan Helps CSK Restrict Punjab to 180/8 After Livingstone's 60

Chris Jordan picked 2 wickets against Punjab Kings
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings scored 180/8 in the first innings.
Liam Livingstone scored a half century for Punjab.
Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius picked 2 wickets each.
Chennai Super Kings' bowlers put on a fine show at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai as they restricted the Punjab Kings to 180/8 after they had got off to a good start thanks to Liam Livingstone.
Livingstone hammered 60 of 32 but the likes of Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius picked a couple of wickets each to apply the brakes on the big-hitting batting line-up.
CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja had won the toss and opted to field first.
Batting first, the Punjab Kings had the worst start possible, losing captain Mayank Agarwal of the second ball, when Mukesh Choudhary had him caught by Robin Uthappa. Exactly an over later, the hard-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksa was run out by MS Dhoni for 9, as he and Shikhar Dhawan tried to steal a quick run, in vain. Punjab huffed and puffed their way to 31/2 after 4 overs before Liam Livingstone decided to take control. He and Dhawan blasted the CSK bowling for 41 in the next two overs, as Punjab were on the way.
While Dhawan didn’t get much of the strike initially, he did find it tough to keep up with Livingstone, who was dealing in big hits. While Dhawan fed his partner the strike, Livingstone plundered the bowling, causing plenty of concern for the CSK camp, as he cleared the ropes with ease and also found the boundary without much trouble.
In the 9th over, Punjab reached the 100 mark, and Livingstone smashed Dwayne Bravo for 6 over fine leg to get to his maiden half-century in the IPL. A couple of deliveries later, Bravo accounted for Dhawan, caught by Ravindra Jadeja for 33 of 24 deliveries. That did not stop Livingstone, who continued to throw his bat at almost everything, but could not last very much longer and was dismissed in the next over by Jadeja for 60 of 32 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and as many sixes.
MS Dhoni and CSK celebrate
At the other end, debutant Jitesh Sharma had walked in and smashed 3 sixes in the first 12 balls he faced as Punjab’s projected score stayed upwards of 200. Jitesh’s debut innings produced 26 from 17 balls before he was sent back by Dwayne Pretorius, just before the final five overs commenced. Punjab were 146/5 at the time.
The next over made life tougher Punjab as Chris Jordan used all his experience to not only tie down Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith, but dismissed the Indian batter too for 6 of 11 deliveries. Pretorius went for 9 in his next over, bowling 3 wides in it with the batters looking to finish well.
However, Jordan wasn’t allowing that as Jordan, in his final over, got Smith for 3, caught by Bravo, as Punjab’s momentum tapered away. Jordan finished with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs. Rahul Chahar then added 12 to the cause before Pretorius sent him back and Bravo completed the innings with a final over of 4 runs with Punjab finishing on 180/8.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)