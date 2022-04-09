IPL 2022: Jadeja's CSK Slump to Fourth Straight Defeat, SRH Win by 8 Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings with 14 balls to spare.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings remained winless as Ravindra Jadeja's team has slumped to their fourth straight win of IPL 2022, losing Saturday's afternoon game to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.
Kane Williamson's SRH opened their account with the two points from the game, their third outing this season.
Earlier, Fine bowling by Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs.
However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu gave some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.
Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the proceedings for Chennai as both the batters were hesitant to open their hands. Both the CSK batters played Bhuvneshwar Kumar very cautiously but tried to smash Marco Jansen all over the park.
SRH captain Kane Williamson made regular changes in bowling and that made it difficult for CSK to make runs freely. T. Natarajan and Washington Sunder were at their best, scalping two wickets each for SRH while Markram, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one wicket each.
For CSK Moeen Ali (48 runs, 35 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (27 runs, 27 balls) made some impactful batting, hitting odd boundaries and sixes. Apart from him none of the CSK batters applied themselves in the middle and eventually got out. When M.S Dhoni and current skipper Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease, fans were expecting some lusty blows from them, but Dhoni failed to the expectations and got out cheaply.
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was looking good with his bat but it seems that captaincy brings a burden on his shot-playing skills. When it matters the most, he once again failed to contribute, making only 23 runs in 15 balls. In the end there was nothing left for D.J Bravo and Chris Jordan to do.
Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 154/7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Ravindra Jadeja 23; Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
