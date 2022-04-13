IPL 2022: Can Dinesh Karthik's RCB Showing Revive India T20 World Cup Dreams?

In IPL 2022, Karthik has been a critical finisher for RCB, making 131 runs and averaging the same number with a strike-rate of 218.33, especially in matches against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.



Though Bangalore fell short of the chase by 23 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, they were still in reckoning to hunt down 217 despite losing eight wickets, thanks to Dinesh Karthik's quick-fire 34 off 14 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 242.86.



But his dismissal in the 18th over off Dwayne Bravo effectively sealed the fate of the match for CSK. Karthik, who has made many comebacks to the Indian side since his debut in 2004, last played international cricket during the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup and has been out of the set-up post India's exit from the semifinals of the mega event.



"DK is a fantastic fella. He did work with us during the English summer (India's Tour of England in 2021). As someone who knows him, I'm really feasting and enjoying on what he is doing. The one thing we came across when he met him was how much he loves the game. I think he is 36 and he's not thinking about retirement. He is absolutely loving every minute. If he can keep finishing games like this, there might be a role for him at the World T20," Knight was quoted as saying by cricket.com.



Knight feels if CSK had got a low score, many wouldn't have talked about the bowling performance of Sri Lanka off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Picked by Rs 70 lakh in the IPL Mega Auction in February this year, Theekshana finally got his moment to shine in IPL 2022 by picking 4/33 in his four overs.