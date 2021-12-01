Rahul to Lucknow, Hardik to Ahmedabad: Where Can the Released Players Be Headed?

The existing eight franchises announced their player-retention list for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, 30 November. While some of the names retained were on expected lines, there were some decisions that came as quite a surprise. Some big names have been released to the auction pool including those of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and David Warner, among others.

Now the two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – will have a shot at getting their preferred players onboard through a draft system ahead of the auction. Each of them are allowed to pick three players (max one overseas) from the auction list before the actual auction takes place in January.

Having said that, let's take a look at where some of the big names from the released list of players might end up.