Unchanged KKR Win Toss, Elect to Field First Against Punjab

Punjab Kings led by KL Rahul are fifth with two wins from five games, whereas KKR are bottom of the table with 1 win in five games.

“We're going to bowl first. Excellent ground and good outfield, seems a good surface. We're going with the same team. We're looking to make a big step forward today. We believe in the guys within the squad and the playing XI. Moving forward, we'll see a lot more depth from our squad. I think there is only way to go (from here). Getting on a losing streak can hurt a bit. We have the opportunity to turn it around and we know it can change quickly,” Eoin Morgan said.

“It's a new venue and new pitch, important we get off to a good start. That (crowd) would have been lovely but it's important that our country fights back from this. Games like that (win over MI) helps us a lot, difficult wicket to chase and glad that me and Chris could finish it off. Such wins bring the group together. He (Gayle) keeps things light in the dressing room,” Rahul said at the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh