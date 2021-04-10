IPL 2021: Suresh Raina, Sam Curran Power CSK to 188/7 Against DC

Chennai Super Kings’ star batsman Suresh Raina rolled back the clock, scoring a fine half century on return to the IPL against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. Raina’s 54 along with handy contributions from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw CSK post 188/7.
Rishabh Pant won the toss of the second game of the IPL and asked MS Dhoni’s CSK to bat first.
The bowlers backed up Rishabh Pant’s decision to field first well with Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes dismissing Faf du Plessis (0) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) to peg CSK back in the first part of the powerplay. CSK were 33/2 at the end of the powerplay.
But that’s when Moeen Ali took charge and played with freedom, hitting R Ashwin for a couple of monstrous sixes along with four boundaries during his 24-ball 36 runs cameo. Moeen’s counterattack allowed Suresh Raina, returning after pulling out of the last season, to settle in as they put together a 53-run stand, steadying the ship after the early wickets.
Raina, who had opened his account with a boundary through the covers, was his usual self in the middle right from the get-go and started to find the gaps soon after settling in.
After Moeen was dismissed, Raina and Ambati Rayudu kept the tempo going as the right hander added 23 useful runs from 16 deliveries before being deceived by a slower one from Tom Curran. Rayudu looked to loft him over mid-off but holed out to Shikhar Dhawan, who took his third catch of the evening.
Marcus Stoinis that landed in the stands in the 13th over of the innings.
The southpaw was well and truly back but could not continue his stay for much longer as he was runout for 54 while trying to go for a second run with Ravindra Jadeja, who crashed into the bowler Avesh Khan, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.
A couple of deliveries later, Avesh struck again as he castled MS Dhoni, who chopped it on to his stumps for a 0, leaving CSK in a spot of bother at 137/6.
Sam (34) and Jadeja (26*) continued to run hard after the Englishman started off the final over with a boundary and put together a 51 run stand, helping CSK finish strongly.
Published: 10 Apr 2021,09:14 PM IST