IPL 2021: Suresh Raina, Sam Curran Power CSK to 188/7 Against DC

The southpaw was well and truly back but could not continue his stay for much longer as he was runout for 54 while trying to go for a second run with Ravindra Jadeja, who crashed into the bowler Avesh Khan, leaving Raina stranded in the 16th over.

A couple of deliveries later, Avesh struck again as he castled MS Dhoni, who chopped it on to his stumps for a 0, leaving CSK in a spot of bother at 137/6.

Sam (34) and Jadeja (26*) continued to run hard after the Englishman started off the final over with a boundary and put together a 51 run stand, helping CSK finish strongly.