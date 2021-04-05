Strike-Rate Overrated; Must Adapt to All Situations: Shubman Gill

One of the young stars for the Indian team on their tour of Australia after IPL 2020, Shubman Gill believes that strike-rate is overrated. Interestingly, India batsman KL Rahul, Punjab Kings’ skipper, had also said the same thing last year during the IPL in UAE.
“I think strike-rate is kind of overrated,” Gill was quoted as saying by PTI.
“It’s all about how you adapt to a certain situation. If the team demands you to play with a strike rate of 200 you should be able to do it. If the team demands you to play at a strike rate of 100, you should be able to do it. It’s just about adapting to the match situation,” he said confidently.
“There shouldn’t be a certain pattern to your game where you are only able to play one kind of game and not being able to adapt to different situations,” he added.
Gill had a good debut Test series against Australia but wasn’t as impressive in the games against England and has also not played white-ball cricket since the ODIs in Australia.
“I don’t think it will affect anything because we have almost 10-12 days before our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 11) so there’s plenty of time for me to prepare,” he said.
In IPL 2020, Gill was an opener for KKR and is ready to play any role that captain Eoin Morgan demands.
“I’ll be pretty comfortable and up for it whether the team requires me to bat in the middle-order or higher up. I’m up for anything,” he said.
Gill will have an ever-lasting memory of the Test series Down Under where he scored 259 runs in three matches.
He made his debut in the Boxing Day Melbourne Test following India”s debacle in the first pink ball Day/Night Test where they got all out for a record low of 36.
“It was not a great feeling when you see the best batting lineup in the world getting bundled out for less than 40 runs.
“Seeing our batsmen getting out for such low scores, I think, it kind of motivated me more to do well whenever I got a chance. I was really determined to do well.”
“Before the Adelaide Test only I knew that I’ll be playing the second match in Melbourne, because that’s when Virat bhai was leaving so Ravi Sir told me that I’ll be playing from second Test onwards,” he recalled.
The Indian opener hit a counter-attacking 91 in the second innings, something that set up their epic chase of 328 at the Gabba.
“I really wanted to get 100 on that day I thought I deserved it. But once I got to the 90s, I knew that I was getting a bit nervous. I thought I would ask for drinks to calm down my nerves but I got out in the same over,” he recalled being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.
“If I have to rate my innings it was nine out of 10. If I would have got a 100 obviously I would have been able to express myself more,” he said.
Gill is often seen bowling off-spin at nets for KKR.
“In U-16 and U-19, I used to bowl a lot but I was warned for suspect action in U-19 then I kind of stopped bowling.”
“Let’s see, you never know I might pick it up and be determined to bowl. I think I should be able to do a pretty good job,” he concluded.
