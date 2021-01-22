Robin Uthappa Traded by Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings

Uthappa was picked by the RR at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2020 season and played 12 games for the franchise, contributing across various positions in the batting line-up. The right-handed batsman made 196 in 12 matches at an average of 16.33 and failed to get a half-century in any match.

Uthappa has scored 4607 runs in 189 IPL matches at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 119.51.

"I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021," said Uthappa.