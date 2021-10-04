IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Asks CSK to Bat First; Suresh Raina Misses Out Against DC

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.
DC and CSK have both qualified for the playoffs, they were the first two teams to make the cut.
DC have brought in Ripal Patel, a hard-hitting all-rounder from Gujarat.
MS Dhoni said they would have wanted to bat first.
CSK have made three changes with Suresh Raina not playing either and has been replaced by Robin Uthappa. Raina misses out due to a back problem Dhoni confirmed at the toss.
Dwayne Bravo replaces Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar replaces Asif.
“We were looking to bat first, but we were not 100% sure, the wicket seems to be tacky. We have got a few changes - Sam is out, Bravo is back, Chahar replaces Asif and Robin Uthappa replaces Suresh Raina, who has a back issue. We are trying to rest players who have some niggles, top-two is important, if you have a bad day in the qualifiers, you have another chance to make a comeback,” MS Dhoni said at the toss.
“We will bowl first. The wicket might do a bit early, so better bowling first. We just need to focus on the basics, continue doing what we have been doing, want to finish in the top two. Ripal Patel is making his debut, Smith goes out. He's a lower middle-order batsman who can bowl a few overs. Always great learning from him (MS Dhoni), but right now he's a rival, so focus is on the game,” Pant said.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Oct 2021,07:07 PM IST