IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Asks CSK to Bat First; Suresh Raina Misses Out Against DC

“We were looking to bat first, but we were not 100% sure, the wicket seems to be tacky. We have got a few changes - Sam is out, Bravo is back, Chahar replaces Asif and Robin Uthappa replaces Suresh Raina, who has a back issue. We are trying to rest players who have some niggles, top-two is important, if you have a bad day in the qualifiers, you have another chance to make a comeback,” MS Dhoni said at the toss.

“We will bowl first. The wicket might do a bit early, so better bowling first. We just need to focus on the basics, continue doing what we have been doing, want to finish in the top two. Ripal Patel is making his debut, Smith goes out. He's a lower middle-order batsman who can bowl a few overs. Always great learning from him (MS Dhoni), but right now he's a rival, so focus is on the game,” Pant said.