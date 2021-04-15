IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Match Highlights

Virat Kohli led RCB won the match against SRH on Wednesday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 14 April, managed to bag a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
This was the second consecutive victory for RCB is IPL 2021. The first victory was against Mumbai Indians (MI). With the win on Wednesday, RCB jumped on the first position on IPL 2021 points table with 4 points.
The total runs scored by RCB were 149, which did not seem a difficult score to chase for Hyderabad. But eventually SRH was denied victory by 6 runs.
Here are the highlights of RCB vs SRH match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore came to bat first and scored a total of 149 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 33 runs off 29 balls, and Australian player Glen Maxwell scored a total of 59 runs off 41 deliveries. This was his first half-century after three IPL seasons. Last time he hit a 50 was in the 2016 IPL.
"I think Maxwell’s innings was the difference for us. It’s about getting momentum in the first six overs, but for us Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) gave us that momentum and got us closer to 150,” said skipper Virat Kohli praising Maxwell.
Jason Holder and Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad took 3 and 2 wickets each.
The target of 150 runs did not seem too difficult for SRH to chase, especially after a great start by captain David Warner.
Warner scored 54 runs off 37 balls, whereas, Manish Pandey scored 38 runs off 39 for the team. After Warner's wicket, SRH needed 35 runs off 24 balls with eight wickets in hand. However, Shahbaz Ahmed, RCB's young bowler changed the game in 17th over by taking 3 wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel also took two wickets each for the team. Rashid Khan (not out) of SRH scored 17 off 9 deliveries.
Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to a total score of 143/9.
