IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Match Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 14 April, managed to bag a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This was the second consecutive victory for RCB is IPL 2021. The first victory was against Mumbai Indians (MI). With the win on Wednesday, RCB jumped on the first position on IPL 2021 points table with 4 points.

The total runs scored by RCB were 149, which did not seem a difficult score to chase for Hyderabad. But eventually SRH was denied victory by 6 runs.

Here are the highlights of RCB vs SRH match.