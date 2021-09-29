IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live

Watch RR vs RCB match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Wednesday, 29 September.
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30pm on Wednesday.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be headed by Sanju Samson. It will be played Dubai International Stadium, UAE.
Where to watch online live streaming of RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match?
The RCB vs RR IPL match can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch RCB vs RR IPL 2021 match live on TV?
RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
You can also follow The Quint for regular IPL related updates.
Earlier this year, IPL tournament was stopped mid-way due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, BCCI has resumed the tournament from 19 September in UAE.
Chennai Super Kings 16 points
Delhi Capitals: 16 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 12 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 10 points
Mumbai Indians: 10 points
Punjab Kings: 8 points
Rajasthan Royals: 8 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4 points
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 29 Sep 2021,05:01 PM IST