IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Wednesday, 29 September.

The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30pm on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be headed by Sanju Samson. It will be played Dubai International Stadium, UAE.